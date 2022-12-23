Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $753,000.

