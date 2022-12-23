Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $350.77. 100,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,443. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

