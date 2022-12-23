Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $141,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.31. 125,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,443. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

