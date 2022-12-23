Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

