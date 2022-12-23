Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

