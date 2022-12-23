Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.