Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

