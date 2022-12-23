Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

