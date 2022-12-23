Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $81.33.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.