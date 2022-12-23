Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

