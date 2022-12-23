Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

