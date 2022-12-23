Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 241,899 shares.The stock last traded at $177.94 and had previously closed at $178.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

