Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 241,899 shares.The stock last traded at $177.94 and had previously closed at $178.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.