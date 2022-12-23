Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $202.76 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,496. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.