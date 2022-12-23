Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.66

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.66 and traded as low as $77.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 1,448,631 shares trading hands.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
