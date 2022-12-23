Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 105.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,671,000 after buying an additional 316,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.