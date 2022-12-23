Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.37. 2,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,951. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.41.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
