Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. 65,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.