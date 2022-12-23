Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,410. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

