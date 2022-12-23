Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 627.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

