Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,055. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

