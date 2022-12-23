Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

