Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

