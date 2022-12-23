Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PK opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

