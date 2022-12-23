Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 63,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

