Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

