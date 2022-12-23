Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

