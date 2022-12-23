USD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.30 billion and $1.92 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.99 or 0.05171419 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00501073 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,011.79 or 0.29688843 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,296,605,410 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
