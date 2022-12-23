UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.69 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00021874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $2.69 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00389812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.76841501 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,064,937.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.