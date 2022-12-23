United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

