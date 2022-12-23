United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.23. 11,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

