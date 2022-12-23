United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.47 and last traded at 4.46. Approximately 265,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,933,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.35.

United Maritime Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

