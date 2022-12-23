Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $45,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 350,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,097 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 96,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Featured Articles
