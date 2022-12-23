Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 185 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

