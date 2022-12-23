Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 170 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $1,702,380. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

NDSN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.96. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.83. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $258.77.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

