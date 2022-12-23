Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 653,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,121,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 463.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

