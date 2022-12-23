Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $251,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $303.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

