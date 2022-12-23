Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 7,165 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 60.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 12,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,672,534 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

