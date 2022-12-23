Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.17% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,370 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 430,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,413. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.41%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

