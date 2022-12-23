Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after buying an additional 1,241,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1 %

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 7,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.