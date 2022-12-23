Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $57.98 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.98 million and approximately $432,041.81 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,881.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00605074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00263215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053404 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18968688 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $471,455.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.