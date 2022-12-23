Ultra Tops 1-Day Volume of $451,408.21 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.42 million and approximately $451,408.21 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00606677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00264993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18968688 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $471,455.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

