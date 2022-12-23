Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

ULTA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,159. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.