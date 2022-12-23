Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $49,850.24 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Udemy Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 9,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. Research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 958.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

