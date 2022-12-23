U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GROW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 28,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,127. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Saturday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of U.S. Global Investors worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

