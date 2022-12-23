U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

