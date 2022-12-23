U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of U.S. Global Investors worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Saturday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

