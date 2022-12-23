Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tyson Foods worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.