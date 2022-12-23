Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 1% Higher

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.03. 52,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 83,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$203.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

