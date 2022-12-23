Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 156.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $260.08 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.42 or 0.07240940 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022278 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

