Triad Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises about 1.9% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 131,217 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.44. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 450.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

