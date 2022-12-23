Triad Investment Management Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 3.0% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,570,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

